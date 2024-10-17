A 14-year-old boy from Severn was arrested Thursday in connection with the killing of a man last week, becoming the second teen charged in the death of a Baltimore man.

Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der joined Superintendent Bill Barnes to say Thursday afternoon that the boy was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police and charged as an adult with first-degree murder. Police also arrested a 17-year-old on Tuesday and charged him with first-degree murder.

Both teenagers are being held without bond at Howard County Detention Center.

On Saturday, an officer on his third week of field training found 26-year-old Kendrick McLellan at 2:14 a.m., dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a car. The car was parked behind an office building in the 8800 block of Centre Park Drive in Columbia, a short distance from Howard High School, where the 17-year-old was a student.

Police arrested the older teen at the school Tuesday, finding a loaded ghost gun in his backpack. The gun was manipulated to be fully automatic, and it had an extended magazine, Der said.

The Howard High student “was under supervision of the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services and on an ankle monitor for a previous incident in another jurisdiction,” police said.

He previously shot someone who is now paralyzed, according to his Wednesday bail hearing.

Detectives think that McLellan picked up both suspects from a home in Ellicott City and drove to the parking lot in Columbia where he was shot.

“We believe that the victim and 17-year-old suspect knew each other, but the nature of their relationship and the motive for the shooting remain unknown,” Der said.

In a statement released by Howard County Police, McLellan’s mother, who declined to give her name, thanked investigators for their handling of the case.

“My son was a funny, outgoing, caring father. He was my all. My son would give anything to anybody. I’m hurt that he died a senseless death, and these kids need to be held accountable. I want to thank everyone for all the work they did to make these arrests and for all the prayers,” she said in the statement.

Barnes said the 17-year-old had transferred from a neighboring school district, and the school’s staff knew he was receiving support from the Department of Juvenile Services. They did not know until a bail hearing what the extent of the teenager’s offenses were.

“If this information and data had been available to us before yesterday, I assure our community that I would not have approved a placement at Howard High School for this student,” Barnes said at Thursday’s press conference.

He said that good decisions are based on accurate data and that he now knows there is important data not available to the school system that informs placements for students.

“But when the student transferred to our district, there was a gap,” Barnes said. “We had no record, and we’re unable to get information from the Department of Juvenile Services, and so my frustration is recognizing there are systemic gaps that resulted in this case.”

Howard County School Superintendent Bill Barnes and Police Chief Gregory Der announced Thursday the arrest of a 14-year-old in connection with a weekend homicide. (Abby Zimmardi)

Barnes said since the news of the arrest broke, he has received numerous emails from concerned community members who want to help improve the safety of schools, so he is creating an active external school safety and security advisory group to come up with solutions and recommendations to improve safety.

The group is made of students, staff members, parents, police, county officials and other community members, and he wants their recommendations to be considered in this year’s budget process.

Barnes also said there are 48 students across Howard County schools who have reportable offenses or are detained by the Department of Juvenile Services. He wants the staff to undergo a comprehensive case review of these students.

He said that relationships are the best security measure and that “we must continue to cultivate those relationships to prevent students from feeling the need to bring a weapon into a school or take threatening action.”

The schools’ efforts are not enough, Barnes said, and he said the new task force and comprehensive case reviews are the first steps to enhance the school community’s security.