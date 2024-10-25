BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old boy was critically wounded and a woman was grazed when someone fired a gun into a crowd in Severn on Thursday night, Anne Arundel County Police said.

The shooting occurred in the 8800 block of Tomlinson Court. Emergency crews responded, and police launched an investigation.

Police reported that a crowd of 16 people was outside in a courtyard when a fight broke out. A suspect, who is at large, shot multiple times into the crowd, striking the boy and grazing a 39-year-old woman.

While the woman was in stable condition, the boy was in critical condition after being shot multiple times.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Police said in a statement that the incident stemmed from an earlier dispute “involving several juveniles and adults.”

Authorities urged people to avoid the area Thursday night.

In a separate matter, county police said two male subjects exchanged gunfire in the 7300 block of Baltimore-Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. There were no injuries.