A man is facing multiple charges after a shooting on the Bay Bridge in Queen Anne’s County last month, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority Police.

Melvin Clark, 41, of Severn, is accused of shooting at a silver Mitsubishi multiple times while driving recklessly across the westbound span of the Bay Bridge around 11:45 p.m. on June 8.

Police said Clark then got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver of the Mitsubishi.

Clark was arrested Wednesday and faces weapons, assault, reckless endangerment and DUI charges, among others.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

He was transported to the Jennifer Road Detention Center. It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Clark had an attorney.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.