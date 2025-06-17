A third-grade teacher at Severna Park Elementary School was found not guilty on Tuesday of 18 out of 21 charges that alleged he sexually abused five students in his classroom.

But the jury in the trial of Matthew Schlegel could not reach a unanimous decision on three counts of second-degree assault related to two of the girls.

Schlegel, 45, of Severna Park, was acquitted in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court of sexual abuse of a minor, third- and fourth-degree sex offense.

Anne Arundel County Police reported that the sexual abuse took place between 2022 and 2024.

Circuit Judge Pamela K. Alban presided over the trial, which started on May 19.

In 2007, Schlegel started in Anne Arundel County Public Schools as a temporary assistant. He became a full-time teacher in 2008 at Tyler Heights Elementary School, and moved in 2016 to Severna Park Elementary School.

Since his arrest, Schlegel has been held in the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bail. He’s been suspended without pay.

At first, Schlegel faced a total of 55 charges that alleged he sexually abused eight students.

Before opening statements, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office dropped 22 counts related to three students after determining it would be detrimental to their mental health for them to testify at trial. Prosecutors later dismissed another 12 counts.

Schlegel took the witness stand and repeatedly denied the accusations.

In her closing argument, Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge, chief of Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Special Victim’s Unit, said Schlegel repeatedly touched the girls at and behind his desk.

The children, she said, were telling the truth.

“The problem with Mr. Schlegel is he’s been hiding a secret for a long time,” Prigge said. “And his double life has been exposed.”

“There are just times where people see what they want you to see,” she added.

No one thinks that child sexual abuse is acceptable, said Patrick Seidel, one of Schlegel’s attorneys.

But Seidel alleged that police, prosecutors and social workers were biased and conducted a shoddy investigation. The parents of the girls, he asserted, also asked them suggestive questions.

Seidel pointed out statements that he noted were objectively untrue.

“I’m not saying these kids are lying to you,” Seidel said in his closing argument. “I’m saying it’s not reliable.”

“This couldn’t have happened,” he later added. “It is never too late to do the right thing.”

This story will be updated.