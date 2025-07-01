The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office will not retry a third-grade teacher at Severna Park Elementary School who had been accused of sexually abusing multiple students in his classroom on lesser charges.

Matthew Schlegel, 45, of Severna Park, was found not guilty on June 17 in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court of 18 out of 21 charges against him: sexual abuse of a minor and third- and fourth-degree sex offense.

The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on three counts of second-degree assault.

At first, Schlegel faced a total of 55 counts that alleged he sexually abused eight students. But the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office later dropped 22 charges related to three of the girls after concluding it would be detrimental for their mental health for them to testify at trial.

Prosecutors then dismissed an additional 12 counts.

Following the trial, protesters demonstrated outside the Anne Arundel County Courthouse and held signs ahead of a bail hearing. Parents of the girls later called a news conference across from Severna Park Elementary School with former Maryland Deputy Attorney General Thiru Vignarajah and vowed to continue to fight.

