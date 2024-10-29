Shanteari Weems was at her home in Randallstown when her husband repeatedly started calling her name.

On July 18, 2022, Weems testified, her husband, James, showed her a piece of paper and then remarked that he had been accused of sexual abuse. Child protective services, he reported, was headed to her business in Owings Mills: Lil Kidz Kastle Daycare Center.

Law enforcement towed the day care van, she said, but would not tell her anything about the investigation. Then, her business was shut down.

“I had a lot of questions, trying to figure out what was going on,” Weems testified on Tuesday. “Overwhelmed. Stressed.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Baltimore County Police later filed charges against her former husband, whom she testified was primarily responsible after the COVID-19 pandemic for driving the van and dropping off children and picking them up from school.

For more than two hours, Shanteari Weems testified against her husband at the time, James Weems Jr., 59, of Towson, as he stands trial in Baltimore County Circuit Court on charges including sexual abuse of a minor, rape, assault and related offenses. She’s since divorced him.

In her opening statement, Assistant State’s Attorney Zarena Sita said the allegations came to light after family members witnessed a 10-year-old girl viewing pornography on her aunt’s tablet.

The girl reported that she learned about the website from the van driver at her day care: “Mr. James,” Sita said.

James Weems, she said, would also sexually abuse the girl in the van and at the day care.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Sita said the girl is now 12 and will testify at trial — in front of her abuser and total strangers.

“Make no mistake, whether she understands it or not, these things happened to her. And he did these things to her,” Sita said. “She is a child. She is not lying. She had no reason to make this up.”

But Thomas Pavlinic, James Weems’ lead attorney, said while his client had “somewhat an addiction” to pornography, he never showed sexually explicit material to children.

“Never, ever, once,” Pavlinic said in his opening statement.

Pavlinic said his client also did not sexually abuse the girl. James Weems, he said, will later testify in his own defense.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

When the allegations surfaced, Shanteari Weems drove from Baltimore County to Washington, D.C., to confront her husband inside his hotel room at what was then called the Mandarin Oriental and shot him two times.

Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty in D.C. Superior Court to aggravated assault and carrying a pistol without a license and was sentenced to four years in prison — plus two years’ supervised release. She’s set to be released on Dec. 17, 2025, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The jury, though, did not hear about the shooting nor learn that she’s currently incarcerated.

This story will be updated.