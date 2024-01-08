A man has been charged in the shooting death of his “estranged wife” Saturday night in the parking lot of a Frederick County grocery store, deputies said.

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to Giant Food in an Urbana shopping center on Sugarloaf Parkway. When they arrived, they found a woman dead on the scene.

The woman was later identified as 33-year-old Tenisha Butler. She was an employee at the Giant Food store, according to News4.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Frederick Owusu Sakyi without incident in Walkersville.

During a check of his vehicle, a handgun was found on the front seat and a rifle on the back seat.

The initial investigation found that Sakyi was the estranged husband of the victim and that they are currently going through a divorce. Additionally, there is a history of protective orders and stalking by Sakyi.

