Youth shot outside Dunbar football home opener, canceling game

Published 9/1/2023 7:47 p.m. EDT, Updated 9/1/2023 8:21 p.m. EDT

Dunbar High School’s football home opener was canceled mid-game after reports of shots fired outside of the stadium, and police confirmed a young person was found shot and injured.

The defending state champion Poets were taking on Loyola Blakefield in their home opener, and were down 21-0 just before halftime. In a video clip of the game streamed by the NFHS Network and posted by Fox Baltimore, a stream of automatic gunfire can be heard and players and spectators are seen running toward the northeast end of the stadium amid screams coming from the stands.

Police say the gunfire is believed to have occurred in the 1200 block of E. Madison St, which runs north of the stadium. An ambulance was observed in the 1100 block of Wilmot Ct., in the adjacent Latrobe Homes housing project.

People — including student athletes — could be seen leaving the stadium around 7:30 p.m. People were sitting on their stoops and milling about.

This article will be updated.

justin.fenton@thebaltimorebanner.com

