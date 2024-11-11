A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot near Dunbar Middle School Monday afternoon, according to Baltimore Police.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said police responded to the 400 block of North Caroline Street for a ShotSpotter alert around 3:20 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, a 15-year-old boy, shot multiple times.

Worley said the teen is in critical condition, “fighting for his life.”

“We’re asking for anybody who may have seen something, heard something or possibly has video to call 911 or 1-866-7LOCKUP,” Worley said.

Both Dunbar Middle School and the National Academy Foundation, which are in the vicinity of the shooting, will be closed Tuesday. Counseling will be provided at the schools.

This is a developing story.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.