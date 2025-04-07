Authorities arrested a man in connection with a shooting at a school bus stop in Annapolis last month that left a man dead and injured a child, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

The U.S. Marshals Service and police officers apprehended Roscoe Jerome Jones, of Oxon Hill, early Monday morning in Washington, D.C., Annapolis Police said. The 31-year-old is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, firearms crimes and other offenses, according to police.

On the morning of March 19, police responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Clay Street. Jones allegedly opened fire at a busy school bus stop, hitting a 36-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy.

The boy was transferred to a nearby hospital with a wound to his foot. The man, identified as John Simms Jr., was declared dead at a hospital.

The boy and Simms were unrelated.

Following the shooting, residents of the close-knit community raised concerns in a meeting with public officials in late March. Some were concerned that elementary school kids at the bus stop had witnessed the shooting, while others voiced frustrations about a lack of resources for the neighborhood.

In a statement Monday, Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said the department remains “committed to relentlessly pursuing those who threaten the safety of our community and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Annapolis remains a safe place for all.”

According to charging documents, security cameras captured an altercation between Simms and Jones.

During the fight, Simms tackled Jones and “briefly dragged” him before retreating, charging documents said. Jones then “pulled out a firearm and began shooting” in the direction of Simms.

Jones then stood above Simms “as he was lying face down in the street and continued shooting him,” according to charging documents. Jones then allegedly fled the scene.

Banner reporter Alex Mann contributed to this report.