Police: 6 people shot in North Baltimore, including two teens

Published 6/16/2023 11:01 p.m. EDT, Updated 6/16/2023 11:54 p.m. EDT

Police respond to the scene of a shooting near the intersection of York Road and East Cold Spring Lane on June 16, 2023. (Cadence Quaranta)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Six people were wounded in a shooting Friday night at a busy North Baltimore intersection, including two teenagers, police said.

Officers were conducting a car stop around 8:45 p.m. when they heard multiple shots fired, which was followed by reports of a shooting at York Road and East Cold Spring Lane, acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a press conference.

Police responded to the scene and found three people wounded at a nearby bus stop. Another three went to area hospitals for treatment, Worley said. All are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, but several are in surgery.

A 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman, two 22-year-old men and a 26-year-old man were wounded, police said. The exact age of the sixth person, a male, was not provided. Police said those wounded are between the ages of 17 and 32.

Worley said the intersection has been challenging in recent years because there are multiple bus stops and a gas station nearby.

“It’s just a lot of people that gather in this intersection, and obviously if there’s a lot of people, there’s the chance of multiple people being shot if someone elects to open fire, and that’s exactly what happened tonight,” he said.

“Detectives are actively searching for any clues, anything,” Worley said.

cadence.quaranta@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.