Six people were wounded in a shooting Friday night at a busy North Baltimore intersection, including two teenagers, police said.

Officers were conducting a car stop around 8:45 p.m. when they heard multiple shots fired, which was followed by reports of a shooting at York Road and East Cold Spring Lane, acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a press conference.

Police responded to the scene and found three people wounded at a nearby bus stop. Another three went to area hospitals for treatment, Worley said. All are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries, but several are in surgery.

A 17-year-old boy, an 18-year-old woman, two 22-year-old men and a 26-year-old man were wounded, police said. The exact age of the sixth person, a male, was not provided. Police said those wounded are between the ages of 17 and 32.

Worley said the intersection has been challenging in recent years because there are multiple bus stops and a gas station nearby.

“It’s just a lot of people that gather in this intersection, and obviously if there’s a lot of people, there’s the chance of multiple people being shot if someone elects to open fire, and that’s exactly what happened tonight,” he said.

“Detectives are actively searching for any clues, anything,” Worley said.