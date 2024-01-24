A 6-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was stabbed in the back by his mother’s boyfriend in Morrell Park, according to Baltimore Police.

Officers learned of the stabbing around 8:20 p.m. and were sent to the 2000 block of Deering Avenue. Police found the boy had been stabbed in the back multiple times.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later pronounced dead, police said. Officers took “a person of interest” into custody.

Mayor Brandon Scott said he was “devastated” by the killing.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“I’m devastated by this, and my heart is with the loved ones of this poor child tonight,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This is an absolutely horrific, unthinkable act and the person who did this deserves every bit of accountability they will face.