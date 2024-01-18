A private snowplow driver was pronounced dead after a shooting in Ellicott City, Howard County Police said.

Alex Garcia, 37, of Gwynn Oak was clearing the parking lot of the Montessori School in the 4400 block of Montgomery Road Wednesday morning when he was shot, according to police.

Police said a citizen found Garcia outside his vehicle in the parking lot around 8:45 a.m.

Through an investigation, police learned that Garcia was scheduled to plow the lot in the early morning and may have been shot hours before he was found.

Police do not have any suspects and have not determined a motive, but do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information should contact police at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or 410-313-STOP. You may remain anonymous.