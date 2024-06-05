The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

A former soccer coach for a Baltimore nonprofit who is accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl will head to trial Thursday.

Kiyusila “Blaise” Makano, 26, is charged with four counts of sexual offenses and assault while coaching for Soccer Without Borders, a nonprofit that offers after-school and summer sports leagues and tournaments. The organization also offers academic help, such as assistance with college applications, homework help and English tutoring for children, many of whom are refugees, asylum-seekers and immigrants. Some of that programming is at city public schools with funding from a patchwork of contracts, grants and partnerships.

Charging documents say Makano and the teenager had a sexual relationship over four months in the summer of 2023 and that Makano often recorded their encounters on his phone. The documents also allege that Makano offered the girl $200 in cash to buy her silence after Makano’s wife learned about their relationship.

Makano’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Staff at Soccer Without Borders learned Makano’s wife allegedly sent threatening social media messages to the girl in October and alerted authorities of suspected abuse days later, said Jennifer Tepper, executive director for Soccer Without Borders. Makano was suspended, then fired, she said. To protect students from the former coach until he was detained, the nonprofit ended its seasonal programming one week early on Nov. 6, she said. A letter explaining the situation was disseminated to community members in early January.

Soccer Without Borders hired a law firm to conduct an internal investigation in November and December. The investigation found that the nonprofit had no fault in the abuse as they properly vetted Makano before he began coaching, Tepper said. The vetting process included fingerprinting, background checks and abuse prevention training with SafeSport, and Soccer Without Borders also required ongoing staff trainings with sexual violence prevention organizations such as TurnAround, she said.

Soccer Without Borders now requires coaches to wear identification badges and any time coaches spend alone with students in a company vehicle to be logged a database.

Before he was a coach, Makano participated in Soccer Without Borders as student. He returned to serve as a coach in 2022 through Up2Us, a federally funded nonprofit that contracts youth sports coaches. A spokesperson for Up2Us said Makano is no longer with the nonprofit.

If you are a victim of sexual violence or in need of non-English legal services, you can find a list of resources here. You can also find non-English legal help at the People’s Law Library of Maryland and help for survivors at the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault.