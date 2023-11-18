Fire Department says gas leak caused explosion in south Baltimore

A natural gas leak in the basement of a home in south Baltimore Saturday caused a fire and downed electrical power lines, the Baltimore Fire Department said.
Units arrived at the 1500 block of Ridgley Street around 9 a.m. after the leak caused an explosion in the basement of a home, fire officials said. Firefighters also found flames coming from the sidewalk and a downed electrical power line at the scene.
Baltimore City Fire spokesman Kevin Cartwright said an electrical power line caught fire as the natural gas leaked from underground.
“At some point in time, there was an explosion that took place preliminary believed to be as a result of the natural gas that was emitting underground,” Cartwright said, adding no injuries have been reported.
Baltimore Gas and Electric crews are on scene investigating the incident.
This story may be updated.
