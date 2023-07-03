Here’s what we know about the South Baltimore mass shooting victims

Baltimore City officials and communities are continuing to learn more details surrounding the devastating mass shooting in South Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood on Sunday.

Police have confirmed a young man and woman were killed and a staggering 28 others were injured in the gunfire that interrupted the annual Brooklyn Day festivities.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Two deaths

Baltimore police have confirmed two young adults were killed in the gunfire. An 18-year-old woman Aaliyah Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene. Another young man, Kylis Fagbemi, 20, died at an area hospital.

Injured victims were young

Police said 17 females and 11 males were injured in the incident Sunday. The victims ranged in age from early teens to 30s.

Female victims injured in the incident included:

one 13-year-old

one 14-year-old

two 15-year-olds

three 16-year-olds

two 17-year-olds

two 18-year-olds

three 19-year-olds

one 20-year-old

one 23-year-old

one 32-year-old

Male victims who were injured also ranged in age from early teens to 30s. They include:

one 13-year-old

one 15-year-old

two 16-year-olds

two 17-year-olds

three 18-year-olds

one 22-year-old

one 31-year-old

Nine people remained hospitalized, Baltimore Police acting Commissioner Richard Worley said Sunday.

MedStar Harbor Hospital initially received 19 patients who were injured in the shooting — a record for the Cherry Hill hospital, representatives said Monday. Prior to this week, MedStar Harbor officials estimate the highest number of patients to walk in or arrive by ambulance within an hour was around 15.

MedStar officials say nine patients have since been discharged. MedStar Union Memorial also received two patients, both of whom have been discharged.

The other 10 patients were transferred later to Johns Hopkins Hospital and University of Maryland Medical Center, which includes Shock Trauma.

Johns Hopkins Hospital received two patients, one of whom was treated and released. The other victim was in good condition Monday afternoon, officials said.

Representatives for the University of Maryland Medical Center have not yet provided updates Monday.

Young victims part of recent trend

A Banner analysis of Baltimore Police crime data found this is the most people shot in one incident since at least 2015, the earliest year in which the database has reliable data.

Until Sunday, the most shot in a single incident in Baltimore since 2015 was eight people in a 2016 Johnston Square incident. No one died in that shooting. The most people killed in one incident is three. That has happened five times since 2015, including an April shooting in the North Harford Road neighborhood when four people were shot.

Last month, the city was on track to reverse its homicide rate for the first time since 2018, though the lessening violence is not being felt evenly across the city. However, the attack in Brooklyn adds to an already record number of shootings involving high school-age teens this year.

The number of children being shot in Baltimore has been on the rise since 2022, a year that ended with 84 shooting victims under the age of 18.

Police have since rolled out a curfew on weekends and holidays for the city’s young people in an effort to keep them safe after dark. Critics of the policy say it further limits public spaces where young people to spend time unsupervised particularly during the summer months when school is not in session.