A 23-year-old man who was “armed with a large double edge spear” was shot and killed in a “police-involved” shooting in Columbia, the Howard County Police Department said Monday night.

Police said they believe the man, who they have not identified, stabbed his 26-year-old brother inside a residence in the area of Carters Lane and Oakland Mills Road.

The family member was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Lori Boone, a public information officer for the Police Department, said a call came in just before 7:30 p.m. reporting the incident.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The 23-year-old began approaching police and did not drop the spear when told to do so, Boone said, so police shot him.

Details about how many times the man was shot, or where he was shot, were not immediately available, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office is at the site of the shooting, Attorney General Anthony Brown said on social media.

The IID investigates all fatal incidents involving police in Maryland. This is the first incident in Howard County this year.

This is a developing story.