Authorities on Wednesday identified a Howard County Police officer and the Columbia man he shot during a fatal encounter involving a spear this week.

Micah Booker allegedly failed to follow police directives to drop the spear Monday evening, when authorities say he stabbed his 26-year-old brother, Samuel Louie Booker IV, inside a residence in the area of Carters Lane and Oakland Mills Road.

Officer Michael McKee, a two-year veteran who was assigned to the department’s field operations command, shot and killed the 23-year-old, according to the Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. Police had said the man approached police with the spear in hand.

The division is conducting an investigation of the shooting.

Booker’s brother was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was listed in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident, including cellphone or private surveillance video, is asked to contact investigators at 410-576-7070 or IID@oag.state.md.us.