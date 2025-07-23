A Howard County day school employee was arrested Tuesday and charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography, according to online court records.

Jackie Wang, 18, was hired in 2024 as an assistant in the after-school program and summer camp. There is no indication that the alleged misconduct involved a St. John’s Parish Day school member, school officials said in a statement.

A Howard County Police Department detective arrested Wang Tuesday. The school placed Wang on administrative leave Tuesday, then fired him Wednesday, according to Steve Springer, head of the school.

Wang had no prior allegations of misconduct, according to the school, and completed all pre-employment background checks successfully.

Detectives received an online tip in October 2024, according to police charging documents.

After an investigation, Howard county officers executed a search warrant on Tuesday at Wang’s home. While searching Wang’s residence, they found a black and red external hard drive hidden under Wang’s mattress, according to police. They found several files depicting child sexual abuse material, including at least five photos and five videos of children believed to be between the ages of 5-17, according to charging documents.

Wang was arrested at his residence in Ellicott City and police said a preliminary investigation indicates he was not personally involved in the production of the child sexual abuse material.

Wang was transported to the Howard County Central Booking Facility, where he is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 5 and does not have an attorney listed in online court records.