Attorney Stephen L. Snyder has said he hoped a proposed $25 million consultancy arrangement with the University of Maryland Medical System would be his legacy.

Instead it is the 77-year-old’s federal attempted extortion trial that is likely to define how he is remembered — either for representing himself to pull off his most important legal victory, or for stubbornly refusing criminal defense help and becoming a felon.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court after more than six days of testimony.

The case arises from Snyder’s representation of two clients who said they suffered complications from transplant surgery at UMMS. Federal prosecutors accused Snyder of trying to shake down hospital officials for $25 million amid threats that he would destroy the organ transplant program with a negative press blitz.

Snyder said he was acting aggressively in his clients’ interest and consulted with legal ethics experts for guidance on his approach to the hospital. Prosecutors initially cleared him of criminal wrongdoing, only to charge him two years later — a fact Snyder is prevented from telling jurors.

In conversations secretly recorded by the FBI in 2018, Snyder told hospital officials that if they hired him as a consultant, he would have a conflict and not be able to bring additional cases. He said they could use him as little or as much as they wanted, and hospital officials testified that he gave little indication of what they would be paying him for other than to not publicly disparage the hospital.

Snyder was also recorded saying he wanted to make sure the arrangement was proper.

Over the course of his 50-year career, Snyder was regarded as one of the most successful plaintiff’s attorneys in Maryland, scoring multiple nine-figure settlements and jury verdicts. He has repeated his well-known commercial tagline, “Don’t just sue them, Snyder them” multiple times throughout his trial.

But by his own admission, Snyder is not at the top of his game these days.

He has told the court that he is in poor health and that he is struggling. He has repeatedly run afoul of U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman. The majority of his direct and cross-examinations were peppered with sustained objections for not following court rules and Boardman’s orders.

He was unprepared to question even his own witnesses: His final witness, a doctor whom Snyder had consulted with six years ago about alleged problems at UMMS, said he couldn’t remember the vast majority of what he had told Snyder. The lawyer failed to introduce any documents that could refresh the doctor’s recollection. It was prosecutors, on cross-examination, who showed him an email that summarized his opinions.

Jurors have received a crash course in the world of organ transplants, with a parade of UMMS officials past and present taking the witness stand to explain how transplant kidneys are rated and how the hospital took on riskier cases in order to help more people.

The case also has pulled back the curtain on the hidden world of malpractice settlements. Testimony showed Snyder engineered an $8.5 million settlement for one client, who later died, and a $5 million settlement for another client after her husband died. UMMS officials conceded that mistakes were made in those cases, but rejected Snyder’s assertions about the overall program and said he was distorting claims in order to squeeze them for money.

An attorney Snyder hired for ethical guidance, well-known Baltimore attorney Andrew Jay Graham, testified that he thought it appropriate for Snyder to seek the consultancy arrangement, though he also said he was unaware of threats Snyder was making. Another legal expert also testified that there was nothing unusual about the proposed arrangement, and said it appeared to him based on Snyder’s assertions that the hospital was at risk for greater economic harm.

Michele Sanders, the Snyder client who lost her husband after severe complications following a kidney transplant, testified that she wasn’t seeking economic relief but wanted to make sure there were changes at UMMS. She said she wanted Snyder to become a consultant “so this would never, ever, ever happen to anyone else again.”

She said she trusted Snyder to this day. But in response to Snyder’s final question, she said she was upset after learning that Snyder’s consultancy would have put him “on their side,” referring to the hospital.

That would mean “you couldn’t help people like me anymore,” Sanders testified. “I said if you ever did this, I would never speak to you again.”

Still, outside the courtroom, Sanders told a reporter that she believed Snyder was not guilty.

Jurors also heard from a former associate who worked for Snyder, Kevin Stern, who said Snyder directed him to destroy his notes of a meeting Snyder had with hospital officials. Stern did not destroy the notes, instead making multiple copies and contacting an attorney.