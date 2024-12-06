After representing himself at his extortion trial and getting convicted — and spending a night in jail for contempt — attorney Stephen L. Snyder has asked that his stand-by counsel represent him going forward.

Snyder, 77, was convicted last month by a federal jury of attempted extortion for threatening to bring down the University of Maryland Medical System’s organ transplant program if they didn’t pay him $25 million. The hugely successful civil attorney said throughout the proceedings in the case that he was in poor health but opted to represent himself, and repeatedly ran afoul of U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman, who held him in criminal contempt after closing arguments and sent him to jail for one night.

In a new court filing, Gerald Ruter, who was Snyder’s stand-by counsel during the trial, said Snyder had asked him to represent him in the lead-up to sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 25.

The allegations against Snyder date to 2018, when Snyder took on two clients who suffered severe complications following organ transplants, and eventually died. Snyder produced television commercials accusing UMMS of putting “profits over safety,” and said he would air them as part of a press blitz that would destroy the hospital.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Snyder said he had been aggressive — his calling card throughout his career — but insisted he had no criminal intent and was entrapped by the government.

Snyder was initially represented by defense attorney Arnold M. Weiner, his former law partner, who withdrew from the case in late 2023.

Snyder fumed that the U.S. Attorney’s Office had initially cleared him of wrongdoing, citing the fact that he had consulted with an ethics lawyer during the discussions with UMMS, only for new prosecutors to charge him two years later. He tried multiple times to have the case thrown out, and then repeatedly tried to mention federal prosecutors and the attorney grievance commission despite Boardman instructing him not to.