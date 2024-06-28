Jessica Angelini approached the lectern on Friday inside a federal courtroom in Baltimore and reflected on the moment: “I still can’t believe this is my life.”

She was speaking on behalf of her husband, Baltimore Police Officer Steven Angelini, at his sentencing on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute oxycodone and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He admitted to trading oxycodone pills, information about the homicide of a drug dealer and a ghost gun for cocaine with the president of the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club in 2022.

After her husband’s arrest, Jessica Angelini said, she was furious — and disgusted. But she said she’s seen the work that he’s put toward his recovery from drug addiction. Being a good man, she said, is important to him.

“I know his heart, so I know he’s truly sorry,” she said. “He will never fall this far or this hard again.”

At the end of an almost two-hour sentencing hearing that laid bare the devastating effects of addiction on people and their families, U.S. District Judge Ellen L. Hollander said she could not sugarcoat the seriousness of the crime: A police officer traded secrets about a homicide investigation and sold a ghost gun to a drug trafficker.

But Hollander said he otherwise served with distinction and noted how people described him as a loving husband, father and son. She drew a contrast between his actions and the conduct of members of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, who she said were motivated by greed.

“This will not define your life,” Hollander said. “Clearly, you’re remorseful. And clearly, you have started to begin the rehabilitation.”

Hollander then ordered Steven Angelini, 43, of Middle River, to serve 2 1/2 years in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. He must complete inpatient drug rehabilitation, spend six months in home detention and perform 100 hours of community service.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christine Goo pushed for five years in prison.

Goo spoke at length about the facts and circumstances of the case. She said it would be serious if a regular person committed the crime.

“But Mr. Angelini is not just an ordinary person,” said Goo, who added that he violated his oath as a police officer. “He was well aware of the danger he was creating.”

Steven Angelini joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2006. He remains suspended without pay, said Detective Niki Fennoy, a police spokesperson, in an email.

His attorney, Assistant Federal Public Defender Sedira Banan, asked for a two-year sentence.

Banan said the case had to be understood through the lens of addiction, and that it illustrates how no one is immune.

But Banan said the story was also one of resiliency. She noted that her client has put tremendous work toward his recovery, and even lobbied the Howard County Detention Center to allow federal detainees like himself to take part in treatment.

“If we think of punishment as suffering, I can assure the court, Mr. Angelini has suffered tremendously,” Banan said. “He is worthy of going home.”

Marco Angelini, Steven Angelini’s brother, described the arrest and prosecution as a “blessing in disguise.” Meanwhile, Siena Angelini, Steven Angelini’s daughter, spoke about how her father has missed major life events, including her senior prom, high school graduation and driver’s license test, and said she’s been left “grieving somebody who’s still alive.”

At various points, Hollander complimented the defense presentation and the character witnesses. She mentioned the case of Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, as an example of how addiction is a pervasive problem that touches every community.

Before he was sentenced, Steven Angelini said he’s reflected on his actions over the past two years and that the poor decisions that he made will forever affect him and his family.

Through tears, he spoke about how he has lost his reputation, job and freedom. He apologized to the Baltimore Police Department.

He started abusing prescription pain medication after he got hurt on the job, he said, and needed help long before his arrest.

When he’s released from prison, he wants to share his story and help law enforcement.

“Police officers are human,” he said. “They can be affected by drug addiction.”

When the hearing was over, Steven Angelini blew kisses to his family members and friends who filled the gallery of the courtroom inside the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse. He said he loved them.