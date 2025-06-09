A man faces between four and six years in prison after admitting on Monday to causing the death of his 13-month-old grandson, who overdosed on fentanyl.

Steven Heggie Sr., 61, of Northwest Baltimore, pleaded guilty in Baltimore Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 19.

Heggie told Baltimore Police that he snorted heroin from gel capsules at his apartment on West Cold Spring Lane on Oct. 27, 2023, and then watched his grandson, Messiah.

They later took a nap together, said Assistant State’s Attorney Jesse Halvorsen, chief of the Special Victims Unit in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

When Heggie woke up, he reported that his grandson was unresponsive. The boy was later pronounced dead at Sinai Hospital.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that his cause of death was drug toxicity. The manner of death was homicide.

Heggie told detectives that he had heroin in his pocket. He also speculated that his grandson could have sniffed residue in the gel capsules, which were on the bed and a table, Halvorsen said.

In response to questions from Circuit Judge John Addison Howard, Heggie replied, “Yes, sir,” and, “No, sir.”

His attorneys, Assistant Public Defenders Robert Cohen and Janet Andersen, said a social worker will prepare a report about their client for sentencing.

They also want to compile his medical records to provide to the Maryland Division of Correction.

The Baltimore Banner and The New York Times in 2024 published a yearlong investigation that detailed how almost 6,000 people had died from overdoses in the previous six years — the worst drug crisis ever seen in a major American city.