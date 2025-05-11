A 69-year-old woman was killed after youths driving a stolen vehicle caused a four-vehicle crash in Jessup on Friday afternoon, Howard County police said.

A stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata was driving east on Guilford Avenue around 3:06 p.m. when it crossed the double yellow lines to speed past a 2021 Tesla Model Y preparing to make a left turn onto Twelve Sons Court, according to the Howard County Police Department.

The Sonata sideswiped the Tesla and a 2010 Honda Fit before crashing head-on with a 2021 Honda Civic.

The driver of the Honda Civic, 69-year-old Bonnie Fuller Griffith of Columbia, was transported to a hospital after the crash and pronounced dead by medical staff.

Four juveniles hopped out of the Sonata after the crash and fled the scene. However, one of the juveniles was injured in the collision and taken to a hospital.

According to police, his most recent condition as of Saturday was listed as serious but stable.

Police say no one else was injured in the crash.

An investigation is underway as the three other juveniles are outstanding, police said.

Charges had not yet been filed Saturday.