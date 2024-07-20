Plea negotiations between federal prosecutors and a man charged with plotting to break into the Montgomery County home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and kill him have collapsed, according to court records, putting the case on course for a trial.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathleen O. Gavin, in a status report filed Thursday, asked U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte in Greenbelt to schedule a trial date for Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California.

Roske is accused of traveling from his California home to Chevy Chase in Montgomery County on June 8, 2022, planning to break in Kavanaugh’s home, kill him, and then commit suicide. Prosecutors say Roske called police to report what he planned to do and was arrested.

Roske was armed with a gun, knife, and pepper spray when he was arrested. Instead of carrying out his plan, he texted his sister and told her of his intentions, police said.

According to court records, Roske told police he was upset with a leaked draft opinion indicating the court was planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that made abortion a constitutional right. Roske also talked to police about a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and the idea that the court could loosen gun restrictions.

Roske told officers he was trying to find a way to give his life meaning and settled on killing Kavanaugh after finding the justice’s address on the internet, according to court records.

Roske has pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempt to assassinate a justice of the United States. No trial date was immediately set.