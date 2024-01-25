On Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore police responded to a call about a possible drunk driver who had run into a utility pole at the intersection of Reedbird Avenue and South Hanover Street.

Police arrived at 3:40 p.m. where they found the driver of the car, which indeed had struck a pole. No other vehicles were involved. The driver refused medical services; his car was not disabled.

The driver spoke to police and left. Police coded the call as an auto accident with no injuries, referred to as a Signal 30, police said. They identified the driver as 32-year-old Alan Geslicki.

Less than six hours later, police responded to a report of a domestic-related stabbing in a home at 2027 Deering Avenue in the Morrell Park neighborhood. They found a 6-year-old boy, Seron O’Neal, suffering from multiple stab wounds to the back. He was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma in critical condition. Despite treatment, he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Witnesses at the scene of the crime identified Geslicki as the person who stabbed O’Neal through a double blind photographic array, police said.

A short time later, police apprehended Geslicki, the boyfriend of O’Neal’s mother, police said. Geslicki was arrested in the Southwest District after a vehicle stop and short foot pursuit that ended on the 100 block of South Carrollton Avenue, a few miles from the home where the stabbing occurred. According to charging documents, Geslicki’s clothing had blood stains and his hands were covered in blood.

He was taken to the Central Booking intake facility and charged with first-degree murder.

Mayor Brandon Scott acknowledged the crime publicly, posting on X, in part: “This is an absolutely horrific, unthinkable act and the person who did this deserves every bit of accountability they will face.”

Tuesday evening a GoFundMe page was created by Sade Addison, who identified herself as O’Neal’s mother. She described her son as “a bright young son, brother, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend. Seron love playing Roblox, love to dance, and always making videos on my phone. Now, that’s all I have to remember him by. My baby was full of energy! Even at the age of six he was the brightest light.”

According to charging documents, Geslicki was charged with a total of five crimes including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and use of a dangerous weapon with the intent and purpose of causing injury. Records also show he pleaded guilty in 2022 to misdemeanor theft charges in Baltimore County. He received a suspended sentence of three years.

Geslicki also has a number of active traffic-related offenses in Baltimore city from April of last year, including a failure to display headlights, possession of false vehicle documents, driving a motorcycle with an unauthorized rider and unauthorized display of a registration plate.

This story may be updated.