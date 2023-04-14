Image of suspect released after man pushed, electrocuted on Baltimore metro tracks

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: April 14, 2023 11:08 AM EDT

Baltimore police releases a photo in reference to the April 12 homicide in which a 28-year-old man was pushed from a subway platform.
Baltimore police releases a photo in reference to the April 12 homicide in which a 28-year-old man was pushed from a subway platform. (Baltimore Police Department)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities.

A surveillance photo was released Friday of a man suspected of pushing another man onto metro tracks Wednesday in Downtown Baltimore, killing him by electrocution.

Police responded around 6 p.m. to the Shot Tower station on the 700 block of East Baltimore Street, where 28-year-old Christopher Foster came into contact with an electrified rail.

Foster was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators concluded an unknown man pushed the victim onto the tracks and then fled the scene.

Now, police are looking through video and other evidence from the area to find the suspect.

If you know anything about this incident, you can call detectives at 410-396-2100. You can also anonymously call in tips to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

