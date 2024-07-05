The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a shooting in Taneytown that left one person dead and multiple people injured on July 4.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting just after 10 p.m. to the area of Bear Run Road and Runnymede Road Thursday. Authorities said they found “multiple” gunshot victims, one of whom was pronounced dead. An undisclosed number of victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

The county sheriff’s office said they do not believe there is any further threat to the public and plan to release more details about the incident Friday.

This is a developing story.