A Baltimore County judge denied bail Tuesday to a Baltimore City Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting an underage girl who was found a week after being reported missing.

Baltimore County Police arrested Lewis M. Laury Jr., a nearly two-year U.S. History teacher who taught at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School in Baltimore, after he was charged with second-degree rape and sexual offense in the third degree.

Maryland District Court Judge Marsha Russell declined to release Laury, who will await trial in the Baltimore County Detention Center. Russell deemed Laury a threat to the public based on the charges and the alleged sexual contact of a minor.

“Although he has no prior record, the circumstances lead me to believe that he is a threat to the public. I’m going to leave the bail at no bail,” Russell said, adding that he must have no contact with the child.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit and other law enforcement agencies, including U.S. Marshals, found the 12-year-old Thursday at Laury’s home address at Wychwood Court in Pikesville. She was last seen on June 20 and reported missing the following day.

The child’s disappearance flooded social media with calls for her safe return.Though Laury was not at his residential address at the time the 12-year-old was found, police said phone records obtained during a search listed Laury’s home address.

