A physical education teacher at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex accused of committing sex offenses against two students was ordered released Monday.

Baltimore County District Judge Leo Ryan Jr. concluded that Roger Myers is not a danger to the community because the allegations against him are several months old. As a condition of his release, Myers cannot engage in unsupervised contact with minors and must stay away from all schools.

Myers, 61, of Towson is charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offense and second-degree assault. He has worked for Baltimore County Public Schools since 1996.

At the end of the hearing, Myers, who appeared via video from the Baltimore County Detention Center, turned around and twice yelled, “Thank you, judge!”

Assistant State’s Attorney Michael DeStefano argued that Myers should continue to be held without bail.

DeStefano noted that it’s the second time Myers has faced accusations.

Two years ago, the school system investigated but could not substantiate allegations that Myers became sexually aroused at Holabird Middle School in Dundalk while teaching gym class, Baltimore County Police allege.

“I believe he’s a danger to the community and minors specifically,” DeStefano said.

But Domenic Iamele, Myers’ attorney, contended that his client should be released on his own recognizance.

Iamele described his client as a “storied teacher” who coached students with disabilities and was on the cusp of retirement. The school system has placed the married father of two adult children on administrative leave.

Myers’ wife, Lisa, sat in the courtroom gallery in support and declined to comment after the bail review hearing. She is an administrative secretary in the school system, Iamele said.

Outside the courthouse, Iamele told reporters that his client is innocent and that the release conditions are appropriate.

“He’s not a risk to society, and he’s not a threat to society,” Iamele said. “And we can all, I think, sleep better tonight knowing that he’s on the street.”

