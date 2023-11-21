Ex-teacher accused of sexually assaulting student in 2014 arrested at BWI airport

A former teacher in Washington, D.C., accused of sexually assaulting a student nearly a decade ago was arrested earlier this week at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Mark Anthony Williams, 56, from Fairfax, Virginia, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a secondary education student. He is being held pending extradition to Washington, D.C., from Maryland.
Police said the alleged incidents happened between Jan. 1, 2014, and May 31, 2014. Williams is accused of engaging in sexual acts with the minor, who had not yet reached the age of 18.
During the investigation, police said Williams moved out of the country.
On Nov. 16, Metropolitan Police learned that Williams was back in the country. The next day, an arrest warrant was issued.
Then, police said, Williams was arrested at BWI as he was attempting to again leave the country.
WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.
Share this article via...