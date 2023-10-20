Teen charged in shooting that wounded 5 at Morgan State University to be held without bail

A 17-year-old who’s charged multiple counts of attempted murder in a shooting that injured five people at Morgan State University during homecoming week celebrations will continue to be held without bail, a judge ruled on Friday.
District Judge Kent J. Boles Jr. made the decision at a bail review hearing at the John R. Hargrove Sr. District Court Building.
The Baltimore Banner is not identifying the teen because he is a minor. Law enforcement arrested him on Oct. 12 in Washington, D.C.
Read more coverage about the shooting at Morgan State University
Teen arrested, 2nd person sought in Morgan State campus shooting
After a series of shootings, Morgan State is striving for safety. It’s not alone
Morgan State University to add fencing, be ‘less of an open campus’ following shooting that wounded 5
Doctor who treated Morgan State shooting victims survived gun violence himself
How Morgan State can protect student and staff mental health after a campus shooting
More than a football game, this year’s Morgan State homecoming takes on new tone after shootings
Morgan State cancels, postpones homecoming events after campus shooting
Morgan State University students grapple with campus shooting that injured 5 people
A beautiful evening broken by gunfire; five wounded after Morgan State coronation
Baltimore Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jovan Williams in the shooting, which injured four students and one visitor on Oct. 3 at the historically Black university in Northeast Baltimore. Law enforcement believes that the gunfire was the result of a conflict between two groups, and that none of the people who were shot had been involved in the dispute.
Williams is one 16 reputed gang members of the Kennedy Street Crew, or KDY, who were indicted in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in a sweeping drug and gun and money laundering case. They’re accused of running “prolific open air drug trafficking markets” in Northwest D.C.
Following the shooting, Morgan State University called off classes and canceled the remainder of its homecoming week activities, which included a football game against Stony Brook University.
Morgan State University President David Wilson announced that it would add 8,000 feet of fencing to enclose 90% of the campus. The change would make it so there were only a few points of entry and exits, where people would have to show ID to enter campus.
The security plan also calls for increasing police presence, installing additional cameras and exploring whether to add more blue-light alarm systems and guard booths at a cost of $22 million.
“We’re doing this not to keep out our neighbors and community, we’re doing it to keep out the bad actors,” Wilson said at a town hall. “We do not want bad actors in our family disrupting our core values. We’re simply extending the security barrier around campus.”
A Banner data analysis found that shootings on HBCU campuses across the United States tended to be concentrated during homecoming season.
It’s unclear when the teen is expected back in court.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
Share this article via...