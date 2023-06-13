An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the March mass shooting that killed boxer Ernest Hall and a fatal double shooting less than 24 hours later, Baltimore Police said.

Police apprehended the teen, Jabre Griffith, on June 6 at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, where he was enrolled as a student.

Griffith is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault, and handgun charges in the latter shooting, which occurred March 23 around 11:20 p.m. in the 5400 block of York Road.

Micah Strong, 26, and a woman were wounded in the incident. Both received treatment at Union Memorial Hospital, where Strong was later pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators recovered approximately 20 shell casings in a parking lot near the York Road scene, according to charging documents.

In addition to Hall, five others were injured in the mass shooting just after midnight on March 23, including a 15-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, an 18-year-old man and a 22-year-old man.

Griffith is charged with 18 counts of conspiracy in the mass shooting, plus related weapons offenses, according to charging documents.

A 15-year-old boy was previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder, five counts of first-degree attempted murder and various handgun violations. He is being charged as an adult.

Forty-nine casings of three different calibers were recovered at the Edmondson Avenue scene, according to charging documents. Investigators connected the .40 caliber casings to a gun used in the killing of Strong.

Using GPS and video evidence, investigators allege Griffith was the getaway driver in both shootings, according to charging documents.

Griffith did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

