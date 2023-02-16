Baltimore City school officials have increased security around Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School after a 15-year-old girl was shot on the grounds of the school Wednesday night.

School officials said they do not believe the shooting was connected to the school, which is open for normal school hours Thursday.

There was an after-school activity at Walter P. Carter at the time of the shooting, police said, but it’s unclear if the girl, a freshman at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School, was a participant.

The student’s injuries are believed to be non-life threatening, according to school officials.

Police responded to the call around 6:15 p.m.

Standing outside the school Wednesday night, Mayor Brandon Scott expressed his anger and disappointment after another young person had been shot.

”I want everyone to get mad and get angry, because we should not be talking about young people getting shot and injured,” Scott said, adding that communities and families should “know what’s going on with our young people.”

When young people are carrying guns or get charged in shootings, he said, “that means that some adult was not stepping up to say to that young person, ‘You know, you’re not supposed to have that.’ Or if they’re a parent or a guardian, stepping up and taking that away from them.”

Shantay Jackson, director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement, said students and families at both Walter P. Carter and Mervo will receive support services.

The girl is at least the fifth teenage gunshot victim in the last 24 hours.

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in the 1900 block of East North Avenue on Tuesday about 8:05 p.m., police said.

A short time later, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1000 block of Webb Court about 8:23 p.m. and found a 13-year-old boy who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police were called to the area again about 11:08 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert in the 800 block of Aisquith Street, several blocks from the scene on Webb Court. Officers found a 14-year-old boy who had been shot and were told a 13-year-old girl several blocks away had also been wounded.