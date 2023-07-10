17-year-old boy shot in East Baltimore, in critical condition

A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition after he was shot in the upper body and face Monday afternoon in East Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of McElderry Street at 12:25 p.m. on Monday for a reported shooting, according to police. They found the teen with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and face, police said.

The police department’s preliminary investigation indicates that “the incident is domestic-related,” police said in an emailed statement.

The teen was transported to an area hospital and was in critical condition, police said.

The shooting comes as Baltimore grapples with an alarming surge in teen violence this year. Through Jun. 17, 63 teenagers ages 13 to 18 have been shot, making 2023 the most dangerous year for teens since at least 2015. During the first weekend in July, 23 teens were shot and one, a recent high school graduate, was killed during a mass shooting at a block party in Brooklyn.