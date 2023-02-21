17-year-old killed near Towson Town Center Monday evening

Published on: February 21, 2023 3:12 PM EST|Updated on: February 21, 2023 3:42 PM EST

A police line do not cross tape blocks a pathway near Penn Station.
Baltimore County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old on Monday night near the Towson Town Center. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Baltimore County Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old on Monday night near the Towson Town Center.

Police found Tre’shaun Harmon on East Joppa Road and Delaware Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 7:15 p.m., according to a news release. He was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

The intersection in downtown Towson is less than half a mile from the Town Center, a busy shopping center that closes at 8 p.m. most days, according to its website. A spokesperson for the mall declined to comment on the incident Tuesday, as it did not happen on its property, but added that the mall has a robust security system in place.

The fatal shooting occurred a few weeks after another incident in downtown Towson. Police said multiple people were robbed and sexually assaulted at the intersection of Allegheny Avenue and West Joppa Road on Feb. 2. Police arrested and charged 28-year-old Quantze Davis several days later on multiple counts of first-degree rape, assault and armed robbery, Baltimore County Police said in a release.

cadence.quaranta@thebaltimorebanner.com

