Jury deliberations paused in trial of teen accused of killing man who confronted squeegee workers

A Baltimore judge on Wednesday adjourned the trial of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor after a juror called multiple times to report that she was experiencing “flu-like symptoms.”
Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer said she was going to direct the juror to supply a doctor’s note indicating that she is physically unable to appear for deliberations. If she fails to do so, she will not be excused from jury service.
Schiffer later dismissed the remaining 11 jurors and directed them to return at 9 a.m. on Thursday.
“I’m asking you all to give us one more day,” Schiffer said. “Please accept my sincere thanks.”
More coverage of the deadly shooting of Timothy Reynolds
Teen accused of killing man who confronted squeegee workers with a baseball bat to stand trial
Jury selected in case of teen accused of killing man who confronted squeegee workers with a baseball bat
Witnesses recount Inner Harbor confrontation between driver, squeegee workers at teen’s murder trial
5 takeaways from the trial of a teen accused of shooting and killing a man who confronted squeegee workers with a baseball bat
After detailing trail of evidence, prosecutors wrap arguments in deadly shooting of Timothy Reynolds
Jury starts deliberating in case of teen accused of killing man who confronted squeegee workers with a bat
Jury asks for definition of mistrial in Timothy Reynolds case
The jury started deliberating on Monday and asked for a written definition of a mistrial on Tuesday.
The teen is charged with first-degree murder and related offenses in the deadly shooting of Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Hampden, which happened after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Light and Conway streets close to Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 7, 2022. He was a father of three and an engineer.
The Baltimore Banner is not identifying the teen because of his age. He was 14 at the time and a student at Digital Harbor High School.
Reynolds had some type of interaction with squeegee workers at a red light. He then drove through the intersection, parked, retrieved a bat and walked across multiple lanes of traffic to confront them.
Later, Reynolds started to walk away. Three squeegee workers followed him. Reynolds then swung the bat and became dazed after getting hit in the head with a rock, prosecutors said.
Assistant State’s Attorney Cynthia Banks has argued that the teen retrieved a bookbag containing a handgun, broke off to cover his face and then returned to the encounter and fired five times.
Reynolds was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland.
But J. Wyndal Gordon and Warren Brown, the teen’s attorneys, have questioned the identification of their client. They’ve alternatively argued that the shooter acted in self-defense or defense of others.
Outside the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse, Gordon said he wished the juror a speedy recovery and stated that he felt good about the outcome.
“My client is just looking forward to his day in court where he can actually have a verdict in this case. He still is unbelievably scared. He still shakes underneath the table,” Gordon said. “But nonetheless, he has two trusted attorneys with him who are going to fight like hell for him.”
The teen is being held without bail in the Youth Detention Center, according to jail records.
Meanwhile, Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney who’s representing the Reynolds family, said jurors are human.
Family members, he said, were prepared to allow a jury made up of only 11 people to decide the case. That’s allowed under Maryland law if both sides agree.
Vignarajah said he did not begrudge the defense attorneys for objecting to that request.
“We’re going to respect the process and allow it to unfold,” Vignarajah said. “As I’ve said before, they’ve waited a long time for justice. They can wait a little longer.”