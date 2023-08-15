Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old was killed in a double shooting Monday evening near Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of North Broadway where the teenager and a 26-year-old man were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died.
The condition of the 26-year-old is unknown.
Anyone with information should call Baltimore Police Department Homicide Unit detectives at 410-396-2100.
No other information was provided.
