Teenager killed in East Baltimore double shooting near Johns Hopkins Hospital

The teenager and a 26-year-old man were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Published 8/14/2023 8:12 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/14/2023 8:17 p.m. EDT

A Baltimore Police car and crime scene tape remains on the scene after a vehicle exploded inside a five-story parking garage in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood on 7/27/22. Two people are being treated for injuries, fire officials said Wednesday afternoon.
File photo of Baltimore Police car. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old was killed in a double shooting Monday evening near Johns Hopkins Hospital in East Baltimore.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 900 block of North Broadway where the teenager and a 26-year-old man were found with multiple gunshot wounds. The teen was taken to the hospital where he died.

The condition of the 26-year-old is unknown.

Anyone with information should call Baltimore Police Department Homicide Unit detectives at 410-396-2100.

No other information was provided.

