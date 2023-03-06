Police: High school student fatally shot near park in East Baltimore

The shooting scene is located close to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital.

Published on: March 06, 2023 3:27 PM EST|Updated on: March 06, 2023 4:32 PM EST

Scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at a playground adjacent to Patterson High School on March 6, 2023.
Scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at a playground adjacent to Patterson High School on March 6, 2023. (The Baltimore Banner)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Patterson High School student in daylight in a park area of East Baltimore.

Authorities said the male victim, a student at Patterson High School, was shot just after 2 p.m. in the 5900 block of East Pratt Street. Other young people fled the scene after the shooting, according to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to Bayview hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at a playground adjacent to Patterson High School on March 6, 2023.

Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison speaks at the scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at a playground adjacent to Patterson High School on March 6, 2023. (The Baltimore Banner)

“Now yet again we’re talking about young people using guns against other young people,” Harrison told reporters. “And so it has to stop but it only stops when people who know what happened, people who were here, step forward to let us know. And that’s what we are begging you, we are imploring you to do immediately.”

The shooting scene is near a residential neighborhood that abuts Joseph E. Lee Park and is close to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital. It took place during school hours, but it did not take place at the high school itself.

The school system says Patterson High School will be open Tuesday. If needed, additional school counselors will be available to students and staff.

Scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at a playground adjacent to Patterson High School on March 6, 2023.

Scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at a playground adjacent to Patterson High School on March 6, 2023. (The Baltimore Banner)

Harrison said police were not immediately identifying the student nor providing his grade or age.

The school system said it would not be releasing any information about the victim until police released the name.

This story will be updated.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok