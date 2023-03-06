Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Patterson High School student in daylight in a park area of East Baltimore.

Authorities said the male victim, a student at Patterson High School, was shot just after 2 p.m. in the 5900 block of East Pratt Street. Other young people fled the scene after the shooting, according to Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to Bayview hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison speaks at the scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at a playground adjacent to Patterson High School on March 6, 2023. (The Baltimore Banner)

“Now yet again we’re talking about young people using guns against other young people,” Harrison told reporters. “And so it has to stop but it only stops when people who know what happened, people who were here, step forward to let us know. And that’s what we are begging you, we are imploring you to do immediately.”

The shooting scene is near a residential neighborhood that abuts Joseph E. Lee Park and is close to Johns Hopkins Bayview Hospital. It took place during school hours, but it did not take place at the high school itself.

The school system says Patterson High School will be open Tuesday. If needed, additional school counselors will be available to students and staff.

Scenes from the aftermath of a shooting at a playground adjacent to Patterson High School on March 6, 2023. (The Baltimore Banner)

Harrison said police were not immediately identifying the student nor providing his grade or age.

The school system said it would not be releasing any information about the victim until police released the name.

This story will be updated.