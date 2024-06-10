Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Reisterstown from over the weekend.
Police were called to the 200 block of Hammershire Road — a residential area — just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday, officials said. The victim was located outdoors and was dead by the time officers arrived, police said Monday morning.
The initial report was for an unconscious person, police said. The 17-year-old victim was shot multiple times.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-307-2020. They have not publicly identified the victim.
Metro Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information provided by phone or online. Their phone number is 1-866-756-2587.
This is a developing story.