A BB gun shooting spree in Ocean City on June 25 ended in criminal charges for three Maryland teens after police allege they fired projectiles at a biker, multiple vehicles and each other.

Dundalk resident Anthony Edward Connolly, 19, and Westminster residents Evan Michael Barnette, 19, and Jonathan Daniel Colon, 19, are facing misdemeanor charges for second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other counts related to property destruction and possession of a replica gun.

A juvenile male was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, though it’s unclear whether he is facing any charges. Ocean City police did not respond to a request for comment. Court records did not yet list attorneys as representing the trio.

Charging documents filed in Worcester County allege the teens caused about $5,400 in damage to nine vehicles and shot a biker in the neck with a pellet. They allegedly used several replica firearms during the spree through Ocean City, which has a local ordinance banning the possession of replica weapons.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Police were called June 25 to 26th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a report of assault. The caller told officers he was biking to his job at Fish Tales when someone in a black sedan shot him in the neck with a pellet gun. While they were talking at the scene, the officer and victim heard a popping noise and saw a black Kia sedan driving south on Philadelphia Avenue, charging documents state.

Police said they stopped the vehicle on Tuna Lane and detained the four people inside. An officer described watching the juvenile male attempt to stow away a baggie of what appeared to be cannabis and noticed small copper BBs falling out of the youth’s shirt as he exited the car, according to charging documents.

Officers searched the vehicle and found more BBs in and around the front seat as well as a replica of a black Glock 19 handgun, a hydro strike weapon commonly referred to as an “Orbeez” that is used for shooting gel projectiles, a replica of a black Glock 18 that contained a carbon dioxide magazine loaded with copper BBs and a Crossman Model BB rifle resembling a short-barreled AR-15 rifle.

They also found a carbon dioxide magazine loaded with cooper BBs, three hydro strike gel teak bead bottles and a bottle of Crossman 2500 count copperhead steel BBs, charging documents state.

When officers questioned the youths one by one, Barnette said they bought the BB guns and “Orbeez” gun at the Westminster Walmart a day earlier. Police said Colon stated, “At first, I’m not gonna lie to you, we was shootin’ ‘em at each other... in the car.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

During the interviews, some of the teens told police the guns were fired out of the car window but denied doing so themselves.

The teens were released on their own recognizance shortly after their arrests. A trial is scheduled for Aug. 7.