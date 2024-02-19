A Baltimore woman has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after she allegedly shot at a female motorist, and then at an off-duty police officer, during a road rage incident in downtown Baltimore, authorities said Monday.

According to court records, Central District detectives charged 35-year-old Teneshia Pollock with attempted first- and second-degree murder as well as various handgun, assault, and reckless-endangerment offenses.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Baltimore Police say, the suspect and a 31-year-old female motorist became “involved in a road rage incident” in the 100 block of East Redwood Street, near the intersection of Light Street.

Police said Pollock produced a handgun and shot at the victim, grazing her in the head. After fleeing the scene, Pollock encountered an off-duty officer in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street, part of The Block, and shot at the officer, according to police.

Teneshia Pollock, 35, of Baltimore, has been charged in an alleged road rage incident in downtown Baltimore on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Baltimore Police Department)

The officer returned fire. Neither the officer nor Pollock was hit. Nearby patrol units responded to the scene, and Pollock was arrested.

This is not Pollock’s first brush with law enforcement, according to court records. Since 2008, seven domestic-abuse charges and a second-degree assault charge have been filed against her.

The Baltimore Police Special Investigation Response Team and homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident. Those with information can call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.