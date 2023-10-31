Baltimore City firefighters were battling a large fire at an abandoned mansion in West Baltimore Monday evening.

Units were dispatched at 5:30 to the 5000 block of Old Frederick Road where a three-alarm fire set a historic vacant mansion ablaze in the Uplands neighborhood, according to fire officials.

“Due to intensity of the fire and the size of the [building] structure, the incident commander requested a second alarm of fire and then a third,” Kevin Cartwright, Baltimore City fire spokesperson said. “After the surveying the scene, we needed more manpower as the fire grew.” He added that nearly 100 firefighters and paramedics and 35 apparatuses were at the scene.

Water supplies via hand lines, monitor pipes and master streams are being used in an effort to extinguish the fire.