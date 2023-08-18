Three people were found dead inside a home in the 1000 block of Kenilworth Drive in Towson Friday afternoon, Baltimore County Police said.

Police said they are not searching for a suspect at this time, and there is no threat to the community.

Baltimore County Police said the bodies were discovered after officers arrived at the location for a welfare check.

A portion of Kenilworth Drive in Towson was closed for the investigation Friday afternoon but has since been reopened.

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.

The investigation and the road closures were in the area of Kenilworth Drive near the Shops at Kenilworth shopping center.

