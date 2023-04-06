Woman in critical condition, 9-year-old girl wounded in Southeast Baltimore triple shooting, police say

A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition and a 9-year-old girl has been wounded in a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 20-year-old woman was hit in the torso and is in surgery, police said, while the girl was struck in the ankle. A third victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. near the 3100 block of McElderry Street, a police spokesperson said.

All three victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. The 9-year-old girl and 28-year-old man are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Denise Carias, 18, was sitting on the steps in front of her house while her two cousins were playing when she heard many gunshots, she said. One of her cousins is the 9-year-old girl, she said.

“I was feeling bad and crying,” Carias said in Spanish. “I was worried, but I called my Mom and she said she is better now, and in the hospital.”

Julie Gaylord, who was sitting on a porch one street down from where the shooting occurred, said she heard around six shots fired.

Another neighbor said she saw kids playing in the area before the shooting. After she heard shots fired, she went toward the scene and saw what a girl being loaded into an ambulance.

She said there are many kids who live in the neighborhood.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.