Three teenage boys were injured in a shooting Thursday night in West Baltimore, police said.
The shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. in the 2800 block of Riggs Avenue.
Police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area and found a teenage boy suffering from gunshot wounds. After canvassing the area, they found two others who had been shot.
The wounded range in age from 15 to 16 years old, police said.
All three victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
