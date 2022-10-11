The following is a timeline of events in the case of Adnan Syed, whose prosecution received international attention with the release of the hit podcast “Serial.”

Jan. 13, 1999: Hae Min Lee is last seen at Woodlawn High School in Baltimore County.

Feb. 9, 1999: Lee’s body is discovered in a shallow grave at Leakin Park in Baltimore City. She was 18.

Feb. 28, 1999: Syed, Lee’s ex-boyfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High, is arrested in her killing. He was 17 at the time.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Dec. 15, 1999: Syed’s first trial in Baltimore Circuit Court ends in a mistrial.

Feb. 25, 2000: Syed is found guilty at a second trial of first-degree murder, robbery, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

June 6, 2000: Circuit Judge Wanda Keyes Heard sentences Syed to life in prison plus 30 years.

March 19, 2003: The Maryland Court of Special Appeals affirms Syed’s conviction and sentence.

June 20, 2003: The Maryland Court of Appeals, the state’s highest court, declines to hear Syed’s appeal.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Oct. 3, 2014: The first episode of the podcast “Serial,” which examines the case, debuts, bringing worldwide attention to the case.

June 30, 2016: Following five days of post-conviction relief hearings, Circuit Judge Martin P. Welch awards a new trial to Syed on the grounds that his prior attorney, M. Cristina Gutierrez, provided ineffective assistance of counsel when she failed to challenge the reliability of cellphone tower evidence.

March 29, 2018: The Maryland Court of Special Appeals upholds the decision to award a new trial to Syed on the grounds that Gutierrez was ineffective for failing to investigate a potential alibi witness, Asia McClain, who swore in an affidavit that she saw him at the Woodlawn Public Library on the day and time of the killing.

March 8, 2019: The Maryland Court of Appeals overturns the grant of a new trial and reinstates Syed’s conviction.

Sept. 14, 2022: Assistant State’s Attorney Becky Feldman, chief of the Sentencing Review Unit in the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, files a motion to throw out Syed’s conviction, citing the results of an almost one-year investigation that revealed that prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence and uncovered evidence of two possible alternative suspects.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

In this photo from Sept. 19, 2022, Adnan Syed emerges from the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse in Baltimore after Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn granted a motion to throw out his conviction in the killing of Hae Min Lee, 18, his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School. He has always maintained his innocence. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Sept. 19, 2022: Circuit Judge Melissa M. Phinn grants the motion to throw out the conviction and orders Syed to be released from prison. He walks out the front doors of the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse.

Oct. 11, 2022: In a one-minute hearing, prosecutors drop the charges against Syed.

Dec. 12, 2022: The Appellate Court of Maryland takes up the case after the Lee family asks for a re-do of the hearing.

March 28, 2023: In a 2-1 decision, the Appellate Court of Maryland ruled that Young Lee’s rights to notice, and attendance were violated and moved to reinstate Syed’s conviction. The mid-level appeals court ordered a new, legally compliant and transparent hearing.

June 28, 2023: The Maryland Supreme Court agrees to take up the case.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Oct. 5, 2023: The state’s highest court hears oral arguments.

Aug. 30, 2024: On what by practice of the court was the last day remaining in the term to issue an opinion, the justices reinstate Syed’s conviction in a 4-3 opinion and sends the case back for a re-hearing.

Dec. 20, 2024: Syed’s attorneys, Assistant Public Defenders Erica Suter and Brian Zavin, file a motion for reduction of sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act. The law allows people who’ve served at least 20 years in prison for crimes they committed as children to get back into court and show that they’ve changed.

Jan. 12, 2025: Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates responds and indicates that he supports reducing Syed’s sentence to time served and probation.

Feb. 25, 2025: Bates withdraws the motion to throw out Syed’s conviction, writing in an 88-page memo that it contained “false and misleading statements.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Adnan Syed leaves the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse with his lawyer Erica Suter following a hearing on a motion for reduction of his sentence under the Juvenile Restoration Act on Feb. 26, 2025. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Feb. 26, 2025: Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer hears several hours of testimony and argument on the motion to reduce Syed’s sentence.

March 6, 2025: Schiffer grants the motion to reduce Syed’s sentence to time served and five years’ supervised probation.

March 14, 2025: In a hearing that lasts less than 10 minutes, Schiffer formally imposes the new sentence.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated Judge Martin P. Welch’s surname. This story has been updated.