Jury asks for definition of mistrial in Timothy Reynolds case

A Baltimore judge on Tuesday instructed a jury to continue deliberating in the case of a 16-year-old accused of shooting and killing a man who confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor.

Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer said the jury sent a note at 1:50 p.m. asking for written instructions on the definition of a mistrial. She instead later delivered what’s called an Allen charge, which is an instruction encouraging jurors to try to reach a unanimous verdict.

“The verdict must be the considered the judgment of each of you,” said Schiffer, who told jurors to reflect on the viewpoints of other members of the panel but not change their honest beliefs for the sake of reaching a decision. “Each of you must decide the case for yourself.”

The jury is composed of four men and eight women and started deliberating at 2:15 p.m. on Monday and returned at 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The panel was released at 5:20 p.m. Tuesday and will resume deliberations at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Baltimore Banner is not identifying the young man because of his age. He was 14 at the time and went to Digital Harbor High School.

Reynolds had some type of interaction with squeegee workers, drove through the intersection, parked his SUV, walked across multiple lanes of traffic and confronted them with a bat. Squeegee workers are predominantly young Black men who have for decades washed windows at intersections in the city in the hopes of earning cash tips.

Assistant State’s Attorney Cynthia Banks argued that Reynolds was walking away from the squeegee workers when three of the young people followed him.

Reynolds, she said, later swung the bat one time in response to an object being thrown at him. He was then hit in the head with a rock and became dazed, Banks said.

The teen, she said, retrieved a bookbag containing a gun, ran off to cover his face and returned to the confrontation, firing five times. Reynolds was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland.

Banks said she felt that it was “a bit early” for the judge to give that instruction to the jury.

J. Wydal Gordon and Warren Brown, the teen’s attorneys, raised questions about whether their client was the shooter. They contended that the gunman acted in self-defense or defense of others.

“It seems clear they are having some difficulty reaching a unanimous verdict,” said Brown, who asked the judge to deliver the instruction.