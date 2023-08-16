A Baltimore judge on Wednesday scheduling sentencing for a 16-year-old who fatally shot a man after he confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat near the Inner Harbor for Oct. 23.

A jury last month found the teen guilty of voluntary manslaughter, use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence and possession of a firearm under the age of 21 for shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Hampden, not long after 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Light and Conway streets on July 7, 2022. He was a married father of three and an engineer.

Circuit Judge Jennifer B. Schiffer is set to sentence the teen, who faces a maximum of 35 years in prison.

In an email, Emily Witty, a spokesperson for the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office, confirmed the date of the hearing. It does not appear on the docket sheet on the Maryland Judiciary Case Search.

The jury found the teen not guilty of first- and second-degree murder.

Brown previously told reporters that the defense plans to ask the judge to send the case to juvenile court.

In this photo from July 27, 2023, Becky Reynolds, Timothy Reynolds' sister, center, is pictured outside the Clarence M. Mitchell Jr. Courthouse in Baltimore. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The Baltimore Banner is not identifying the teen because of his age. He was 14 at the time and attended Digital Harbor High School.

The teen remains incarcerated in the Youth Detention Center, according to jail records.