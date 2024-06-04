The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Three teens are facing criminal charges in Baltimore County in connection to a stabbing at a shopping center in Towson on May 29.

Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. that evening to the 800 block of Dulaney Valley Road, where witnesses told them that several young people had assaulted a man, Baltimore County Police said in a news release at the time. One witness, police said, took the man to an area hospital to treat a laceration that was not life threatening.

The man told investigators the incident began inside the Towson Town Center mall, where the teens attempted to take his property before following him outside to the parking garage and assaulting him, police said in the release.

Authorities on Tuesday announced charges against an unnamed 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old female as juveniles and released them to their parents. Another 17-year-old male was charged as an adult and is being held without bond, county police said in an email. Officials did not immediately respond Tuesday afternoon to questions about what charges the teens are facing.

The stabbing has drawn more police to the neighborhood around the mall in recent days.

Many malls around the region require visitors under the age of 17 to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult over the age of 21. Towson Town Center’s policy is in effect for Fridays and Saturdays after 4 p.m. and would not have applied on the weeknight when the stabbing took place.

Baltimore County leaders last year pledged to add security cameras around downtown Towson following the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy about half a mile from Towson Town Center in February 2023. Prior to the teens’ arrests this week, detectives said they were working closely with local business partners and the Towson Chamber of Commerce to gather any potential evidence from area surveillance cameras.